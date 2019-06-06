Focus on the future at Waterford Institute of Technology open evening for adult learners

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT)'s new part-time/flexible handbook 2019 will be launched at the institute’s Springboard, part-time and postgraduate information evening on June 12.

The handbook lists course options available in BioPharma Manufacturing, Computing, Childcare, Further Education, Social Studies and Humanities amongst other areas. Information will also be available on the range of new Springboard courses on offer at WIT for 2019/2020 as well as a range of postgraduate courses – many available to study part-time or with flexible ways of learning.

People interested in changing their careers or upskilling have a choice of night courses, online courses and blended courses to choose from. Courses include Business Systems Analysis, the online Computer Science programme, Fire Engineering, Construction Site Management; Pharmaceutical Technology, Advanced Drug Formulation Science (postgraduate), Automation Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Data Analytics (postgraduate), NZEB Design (postgraduate), Lean Fundamentals, Supervisory Practice, Digital Marketing Practice and Culinary Arts.

Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at WIT Neil Quinlan welcomed the recent Springboard announcement of courses which focus on future-proofing the skills of people already in employment. “Ireland is investing heavily in adult education and upskilling the workforce. With the march of technology and Ireland’s commitment to UN sustainable development goals (one of which is inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all) the Government’s continued support in the funding of Springboard programmes is very welcome. Springboard has broadened eligibility criteria beyond jobseekers to people returning to work outside the home and people in employment. It gives people interested in upskilling or changing career a chance to do so for free.”

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh and the Minister of State for Training, Skills Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan launched the new suite of courses under Springboard+ 2019 in May.

Minister McHugh said: “Springboard+ training programmes provide people who are unemployed, those looking to return to the workforce and those in employment with a great opportunity to upskill or reskill in areas in which employers need skilled workers.”

Minister Halligan commented: “I am particularly pleased to see that almost 90% of the courses provided under Springboard+ 2019 will be delivered in a more flexible format, which aligns with the continued opening-up of courses to learners, irrespective of their employment status. As well as aiding participation for those in employment, increased provision will allow people from all across the country to access programmes in regions other than where they reside.”

Candidates who wish to participate in Springboard+ 2019 will find full details on the approved courses on the dedicated information and applications website. Springboard+ courses are free for people who are unemployed, those who were previously self-employed and returners to the workforce. Courses are also free for people in employment on NFQ Level 6 courses. For employed participants on courses NFQ level 7 – 9, 90% of the course fee is funded by the Government, with participants required to contribute just 10% of the fee.

The opening evening takes place on June 12 from 5-7pm and is the perfect chance to explore the options available at WIT.