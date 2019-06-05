Waterford streets to come alive for Africa Day on Thursday

Waterford City and County Council will host a series of activities at Waterford’s Cultural Quarter on O’Connell Street on Thursday from 11am to 3pm to mark Africa Day 2019.

Africa Day 2019 is supported by Irish Aid and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The programme of events will aim to better inform the indigenous population about the diverse, rich and colourful African Culture in Waterford. A variety of musicians and acts are set to entertain in an open air environment with genres ranging from traditional African music, Coco Fiesta, Gospel Choir to modern dance and hip hop.

There will be plenty of activities for children including a mini-farm, wobbly circus with stilt walkers, balloons and hula hoops, baby boogie, and face painting. On street craft demonstrations will include a Berber market, produce stalls, an instrument workshop and much more.

