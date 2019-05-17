Pirate ship en route to Hook Lighthouse for Hooked on the Sea festival this June bank holiday weekend

Hooked on the Sea 2019 will be running across the Peninsula, with a host of marine-themed events for all ages across the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

As part of the Hooked on the Sea festival, special events at Hook Lighthouse are planned. A newly commissioned pirate ship is set to ‘run aground’ a berth at the foot of the lighthouse for all of the boys and girls to enjoy over the festival weekend and all summer long.

Captain Hook says the new ship is bigger and better than his previous vessel and has all the mod cons, along with the traditional pirate ship paraphernalia such as a plank for new crew members to take a walk from if they don't learn the ropes to his liking! The ship will be officially named on the morning of June 2 with a traditional smashing of the champagne bottle ceremony using a chocolate champagne bottle.

On the evening of June 2, a very special Traditional Fish and Chip Supper event will take place at Hook Lighthouse. Guests can enjoy a bespoke guided tour of the 800-year-old lighthouse followed by a supper of locally caught fresh fish batter in beer batter and chips including a drinks reception of local craft beers and wines. A limited number of tickets are now on sale for this event at €35 per person.

From June 2 to June 4, the BBQ will be fired up at Hook Lighthouse. Entertainment will be on offer from Pirate Hook, Pat and Pearl with games on the lighthouse lawns from 12-4pm daily, a merry go round, and swing boats. Come dressed as a pirate to win loot, and join in the piratey fun and games.

Guided tours are on offer seven days a week at Hook Lighthouse, sharing with visitors one of the greatest stories on Ireland’s Ancient East. Visit www.hookheritage.ie for more information.