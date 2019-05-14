Pat Kenny’s Big Debate on Brexit live on Virgin Media One on Wednesday night

Pat Kenny is back with a special live studio debate, getting to the heart of all the issues you care about.

Pat Kenny’s Big Debate airs on Wednesday at 10pm on Virgin Media One.

In advance of the European elections and with the continent on the brink politically, he will ask the hard questions to find out how it all affects you.

MEP candidates will include businessman Peter Casey, Maria Walsh from Fine Gael, and Malcolm Byrne from Fianna Fáil, while Pearse Doherty will represent Sinn Féin and Breixteer Neil Hamilton (the leader of UKIP in Wales) will also be in studio debating the issues facing Ireland and Europe.

There will also be contributions from comedian Jason Byrne, commentator Eamon Dunphy, writer Michael Harding and a live studio audience.