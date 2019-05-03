Spectacular Waterford Truck and Motor Show this May bank holiday weekend

The Waterford Truck and Motor Show celebrates its 8th year this weekend at Tramore Racecourse (May 4 and 5).

Hundreds of trucks and vehicles will descend on the beautiful seaside town over the bank holiday weekend. This two day event will also attract visitors and exhibitors from all over Ireland and the UK and will showcase corporate exhibitors, working, vintage, custom and fleet trucks, with some sporting stunning spray work. Kings of the Road Show Truck will also be there for the event.

The 2019 Waterford Truck and Motor Show will also celebrate 25 years of Volvo Generation FH and 50 years of Scania V8.

In addition to the business and commercial aspects of the event, the organisers have paid particular attention to families attending and offer a range of entertainment including bungee trampolines, bouncy castles, vortex tunnel, games and kiddie activities which will keep the whole family entertained for the weekend.

For the first time in eight years, the committee will host two days of Country Music on the Volvo Stage. Headliner Band Paul Kelly will play on Saturday Night along with performances over the weekend Saturday and Sunday afternoon by Seamus Moore (The mighty man from Mayo) and Pamela Gilmartin. The Back Axles Band will also play on Sunday afternoon.

A convoy of trucks and motors will start to arrive into Tramore on Friday evening - this alone will be a spectacular event. Drivers and their families will be entertained on Friday evening by Mad Mick DJ at Tramore Racecourse.

As a not-for-profit organisation, this year the Waterford Truck and Motor Show is in aid of the RNLI.

Weekend tickets can be bought online from the Tramore Racecourse website.