The Answer frontman to play solo gig in Waterford

Cormac Neeson, lead singer of legendary Northern Irish rock band The Answer, will take to the Central Arts stage on Friday, May 17.

Cormac will be performing songs from his first solo album ‘White Feather,’ an opus that has propelled the rocker into the life-affirming world of country soul and Celtic roots music.

Neeson blazed the road to rock n’ roll glory for the better part of a decade, touring the world, sharing stage supports with the likes of AC/DC and The Rolling Stones, achieving both fan and peer respect as not only an outstanding vocalist but consummate performer.

All the while, recessed deep within his creative subconscious lay his ‘Dylan destiny’, a Celtic knowing that constantly gnawed for release from the straightjacket of rock n’ roll. ‘White Feather’ is that release; the result of three entrepreneurial self-funded writing trips to Nashville.

Through a series of crafted, introspective songs, he delivers a vulnerable, personal and very different sound drawing heavily on his recent experiences. To experience these songs up close and personal in the intimate setting of Central Arts will be a real treat for fans of Cormac’s music old and new.

Tickets for what promises to be a truly unique event are priced at just €15 and are available from www.centralarts.ie or from Ticketmaster. Doors are at 9pm. This is a BYOB event. For more info about this show and all others happening in Central Arts, check them out on Facebook.