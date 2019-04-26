Waterford's All Together Now announces vibrant area for families to enjoy at festival

Waterford's All Together Now is a festival for the whole family.

Kids Together is a creation to bring families to a safe and enjoyable space where creativity and imagination can run freely. Kids Together will be a vibrant area of beauty, colour and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

"We have chosen a beautiful garden space in the Curraghmore Estate for Kids Together. Kids will have the freedom to run, explore and participate in tonnes of amazing experiences," organisers say.

"We have partnered once again with acclaimed kids event producer Mel Wilds to create this Kids Together world. Mel is founder and director of Continental Drifts, a multi award-winning event, entertainment and music company. She has managed and programmed hundreds of events such as Lollibop Children’s Festival in London and Glastonbury Festival."

The activities chosen for Kids Together bring together elements that are important to children’s wellbeing and learning. "Promoting creativity and the innocence of children’s imaginations is what we want to achieve through an approachable and secure festival set up. To bring this to life, we are working with local artists and creatives to design somewhere all the family can experience and enjoy."

Fantastical shows and Curious Company

Watch incredible shows and impromptu wandering performances from the likes of Funky Fi, Wobbly Circus, Curious Company and the Gaiety School of Acting. Fun and interaction is at the very heart of Kids Together, and live theatre brings the kids right into the action.

Smoke Rings and Slime

Organisers are so excited to have Junior Einsteins this year. They’re bringing their amazing science experiments to All Together Now. Children will be enthralled by two types of slime, get the chance to electrocute a Barbie doll on a Van Der Graaf generator, experience lighting up light bulbs by just touching a plasma ball and shoot giant smoke rings at each other with fabulous giant smoke cannons. Be sure to check out their mesmerising experiments at the festival.

Make and Do

Kids will have the chance to be hands on. They can try designing their own jewelry with Busybeadz, create nature-inspired crafts with Earth Force Education, and make fantastic art, pottery and sculptures with Firefly Parties. Firefly Parties is firmly rooted in the belief that entertaining a child can also provide an opportunity to impart some positive life skills. All of their team come from an artistic background, all working in schools and in the community on creative projects.

Graffiti workshop - Waterford Walls

Waterford Walls, started by the Walls Project, is a group that transforms the walls of Waterford city. Waterford Walls is very excited to bring its graffiti workshop programme facilitated by an experienced Walls artist to All Together Now festival - so grab the chance to learn some spraying and using stencils at the workshop area.

Disco Shed

The decks went in the shed, the speakers on the roof. The rest, as they say, is a mystery. Renowned for creating a uniquely ‘shed’onistic atmosphere with its kitsch allotment of garden games, vibes and visuals, plus party pummelling sound system playing beats as eclectic as the contents of your average shed. Disco Shed DJs seamlessly spin everything from funk to punk, hip hop to house, rock and roll to reggae, and drum and bass to dubstep. This bespoke converted shed will host festival's favourite DJs and some traditional games along with the Sunday morning football competition.

Actual Reality Arcade

The Actual Reality Arcade is coming to All Together Now this summer. Experience a life-sized interactive game zone for all ages, inspired by classic arcade games. Dodge barrels, avoid lasers, build walls, shoot alien invaders and become Pac Man. Once in the arcade, audiences can take on the challenge of 12 games using their mind, body and imagination to succeed. Pump jump Frogger to safety or build with giant Tetris blocks, try tandem skiing or attempt the Marble Madness run.

Circus skills workshop

Have you ever wanted to run away with the circus? Now is your chance by joining in the Wobbly Circus workshop. All ages can come and learn the tricks of the circus including tight wire walking, juggling, diabolo and devil stick techniques, plate spinning, poi swinging, and more. The workshop will be run on a come and have a go basis where participants can stay for as little or as long as they like.

The Wobbly Circus Show is a high-energy street circus show that combines comedy and clowning with a high level of circus skills. With an emphasis on audience participation spectators are brought on a journey through mime, manipulation and circus skills building up to a high impact finale. Prepare for the unexpected and prepare to be involved! A truly unique street circus show for all the family.

The Great Escape

The Great Escape is an aerial street show suitable for the whole family. Granny Yana, a life-sized puppet, has escaped the retirement home and has lots of stories to tell. But watch out, she has her own mind and you never know what she might get up to. With routines on trapeze, corde lisse and counterbalancing, and lots of comedy in between, this show is guaranteed to keep all ages entertained from beginning to end.

Gently Does It

For the super-small ones, there’ll be lots of soft play and story times. Plus, stretch out and breathe deep with parent and baby yoga.

Mary and Meddy Teddy will take you on a journey through a beautiful forest, meeting and helping new friends and learning new yoga poses along the way. You will learn to use your breath with bubbles and learn to relax with magic glitter jars.

Yoga is a fun way for children to develop a variety of important skills in a nurturing, non-competitive environment. Yoga can be a great remedy for the tension associated with daily stressors as well as an important facilitator of healthy physical, emotional and cognitive development.

There will also be an assortment of other characters and activities dotted around Kids Together including face painters, stilt walkers, balloon makers and much more.

Arcadia Spectacular Kids Rave

Arcadia is a world-renowned festival installation producer which has its roots in some of our very first festivals. Arcadia is delighted to return to All Together Now. Arcadia famed for its late night entertainment at festivals such as Glastonbury and Burning Man can now be enjoyed by kids The full spectacular of the Arcadia will take place on Sunday in the main arena with a very special international guest DJ. As per last year, organisers will be making the adjustments necessary to ensure the levels are safe for young children.

Safety

Safety is an integral part of the overall enjoyment of Kids Together. There will be one main entry point into the Kids Together area. At this point, parents' and children's’ wristbands will be checked. Kids Together is only open to those carrying a family ticket and accompanied by children 12 and under.

Child registration

Parents can pre-register their kids through the All Together Now website from now up until the festival. On arrival to All Together Now with your family ticket, children will be given a Tyvek wristband with their parents’ and child’s contact details. This will be kept on file with the festival accreditation team should a parent need to be contacted. Wristbands can also be issued in the Kids Together Area.

Family camping

The family camp site is reserved for family camping ticket holders only. This area is suitable for children camping for the weekend. All the normal facilities will be available in this campsite.

"Join us at Kids Together to get creative and experience a place of real imagination. We can’t wait to welcome you like-minded people, music lovers, passionate performers, families, artists, musicians, creators, rebels, and refugees of a changing festival landscape back to Curraghmore this August bank holiday weekend," organisers add.

All tickets and camper van passes are completely sold out.