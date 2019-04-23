Terrified of being labelled a 'fat bride': This Time Next Year kicks off with weight loss special on Virgin Media One

A brand new series of This Time Next Year airs on Virgin Media One Tuesday (April 23) at 9pm.

Davina McCall is back on our screens with series three of this life-transforming programme, featuring ordinary people pledging to transform their lives in extraordinary ways over the course of 12 months.

Once each pledge is made, the contributor leaves the studio ready to begin their challenge, but we get to see the results straight away as just moments afterwards they reappear one year later, hopefully revealing a brand new them.

Episode one is a weight loss special featuring people who, after a lifetime of bad habits, are finally ready to transform their health for the better by shedding the pounds.

Davina meets a couple determined to lose 20 stone between them, a diabetic dad of four desperate to lose weight to avoid a lifetime of insulin injections and an engaged nurse who has put off getting married for 17 years because she is terrified of being labelled a “fat bride”.