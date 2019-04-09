Group programme on 'living well with a long-term health condition' starts in Waterford city on Thursday

A group programme, in which participants will learn over six weekly sessions about living well with a long-term health condition, begins in Waterford on Thursday (April 11).

Taking place in the Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre and catering for those aged over 18 that are living with one or more long-term health condition (s) or adults caring for them, it will be a community led programme. All of the trained tutors have long-term health conditions themselves or are carers for someone who has.

The long-term conditions being addressed includes but are not limited to diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stroke, heart failure, arthritis, Crohn’s, colitis, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and depression.

The initiative is a collaboration between HSE/South East Community Healthcare and the South East Family Resource Centres, the Disability Federation of Ireland, Multiple Sclerosis Ireland, Muscular Dystrophy Ireland, Diabetes Ireland, Asthma Society of Ireland, Irish Heart Foundation, COPD Ireland, Irish Society for Colitis and Crohns, Cluain Training and Enterprise Centre, and Chronic Pain Ireland.

The programme, which is licenced and designed by Stanford University in California, has already commenced in New Park Close Family Resource Centre in Kilkenny and Three Drives Family Resource Centre in Tipperary Town. It will be starting on Monday evenings in South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, New Ross, at the end of April followed by Bagnelstown Family Resource Centre, County Carlow, on Friday mornings in May.

The Waterford group starts on Thursday at 11am (finishing at 1.30pm) in Sacred Heart Family Resource Centre, Richardson's Meadows, Kilcohan. Participants can self-refer and book a place by ringing Joan or Gillian at the Family Resource Centre on 051-306728 or online via Eventbrite. The programme costs €20 which covers the six sessions and a course handbook.

Each programme will be run over six weeks with one workshop per week. Each workshop lasts two and a half hours including a break where tea and coffee will be provided. There is a maximum of 18 per group. Participants will have an opportunity to meet others living with or caring for someone with a long-term health condition in a relaxed and enjoyable environment. Friendly and welcoming tutors will create a safe space for learning and sharing experiences.

This programme is financed by a lottery grant from South East Community Healthcare (HSE). The programme is being managed by Arthritis Ireland, who have over 12 years’ experience of delivering the Stanford Self-Management Programme. The five programmes in the South East will be evaluated in partnership with the Centre for Health Behaviour Research at Waterford Institute of Technology.