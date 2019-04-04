South East set to rock for Clancy Brothers Festival

The South East will be buzzing once again during the Carrick-on-Suir Clancy Brothers Festival on the June bank holiday weekend, May 29 to June 3.

Irish folk royalty tops the bill with The High Kings returning to Carrick-on-Suir to lift the roof off the Strand Theatre.

The High Kings will perform during the Clancy Brothers Festival

The Brewery Lane Theatre will host folk singer and songwriter John Spillane; the Clancy family concert featuring Finbarr Clancy, Robbie O’Connell, and Kevin and Colm Power; Wood of O featuring Breege Phelan and Will McLellan; the Clancy Festival opening concert and the ever-popular Lunchtime Theatre. And traditional band Sionnach will play a special concert in the Nano Nagle Chapel, featuring Martin Murray, Tommy Keane, Gerry Madden, Paul Grant and Mick Forristal.

With the popular pub events, youth busking in the streets, family and heritage walks, cycling and kayaking along the river, youth and children’s workshops, the Eoghan Power Memorial Ballad Singing Competition, and the River Festival family day returning to Seán Healy Park with music by The Backyard Band and Gael Force 4, this year’s festival is set to be big.

The renowned Art Trail will feature new and established artists of all disciplines from across the South East and beyond. This year's theme has a fun Street Art vibe planned, giving a nod to Woodstock '69 era. Watch out for fun and groovy boho decor throughout the town and The Caravan of Love, an innovative mobile venue bringing music to the streets and featuring performances curated and hosted by Breege Phelan and Will McLellan (Wood of O).

Booking for events opens in May, when the full programme will also be available. If you wish to volunteer at the festival, please email clancybrothersfestival@gmail.com or visit the festival website.

Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail

Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Brothers Music and Art Festival is seeking new, emerging and established artists to showcase their works during the 2019 Art Trail, from May 31 to June 3.

This year’s Art Trail has exciting opportunities for artists from all disciplines to exhibit in solo or group shows in new and unusual spaces throughout Carrick-on-Suir.

Each year the Art Trail plans fun installations and events, offering artists the chance to collaborate and cross-pollinate with others from different disciplines, whether they are visual or performance artists, creative writers, songwriters, filmmakers or animators.

New arts initiatives this year include The Caravan of Love, a mobile music venue touring the town during the festival weekend hosted by Breege Phelan and Will McLellan from Wood of O; a fun creative writing pop-up curated by Margaret O’Brien from Writing Changes Lives; and an unusual songwriting collaboration, igniting creative minds through synergy.

With a nod to the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock ’69 Music and Art Festival, there are opportunities to infuse the Art Trail with colourful street art, retro and vintage style, boho chic, using both new and traditional art forms and music all intertwined in new and unusual ways. You are invited to release your inner artistic hippy and join us for a festival to remember.

The deadline for registration to participate is Friday, April 19. Application forms and further information are available from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, or email tudorartisanhub@gmail.com.

Art Trail Benefit Party

Artists from Carrick-on-Suir and beyond are hosting their annual Art Benefit Party from 7.30pm on Thursday, April 18, at the Tudor Artisan Hub.

The artists are creating unique works on a canvas for the Art Sale to help raise funds for the 2019 Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail. This year’s theme celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock Music and Art Festival, so expect bright and beautiful Boho with a dash of peace and love and music on a circular canvas.

There will also be refreshments and musical entertainment from Wood of O, Aidan O’Callaghan and Graham Clancy, and Paul J Bolger.

Each artwork will be on exhibition in the Tudor Artisan Hub prior to Art Benefit Party. Tickets are €30 including entry into the blind auction for one of the unique original Woodstock inspired artworks. Seating is limited, so early booking is essential. Call the Tudor Artisan Hub on 051-640921.