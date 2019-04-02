Shawn James brings his Light and Dark Tour to Waterford

With a voice that is a force of nature, Shawn James is set to hit the road for a United Kingdom and Irish tour this May, which takes in a Waterford date.

The Waterford gig takes place in the intimate setting of Central Arts on May 19.

Take one listen to Shawn James’ music and you can hear his roots in the Mississippi Delta by way of growing up on the fabled south side of Chicago, along with his authentic, gutbucket blend of blues, folk and soul music running the gamut of ecstatic joy and painful anguish.

James is a road dog, the hellhounds at his heels, performing more than 200 dates a year. His songs have been featured on HBO, CBS and Sony Playstation’s The Last of Us 2. His track Through the Valley topped Spotify’s Global Viral Charts while generating more than 60 million streams.

This is a bring your own bottle event. Tickets priced at €15 are on sale now via Ticketmaster or www.centralarts.ie. For more info, visits Central Arts on Facebook.