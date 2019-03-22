Grand reopening of Waterford community centre to coincide with fun run

The grand reopening of the newly refurbished Carbally Community Centre in County Waterford will take place on April 5, the day of the Martin Halley Memorial 5k Fun Run.

Thanks to the Leader Grant and the diligent work of Philip Cleary, the builder from Piltown, the Carbally Community Development Project committee is now in a position to resume normal activities, along with a few new ones added in.

Philip Cleary will be sponsoring the event. Former Ri Rua Mossy Fitzgerald and the reigning Ri Rua Eleanor Halley will be there to cut the ribbon and proclaim the centre officially reopened. Former athlete Fintan Walsh will be in attendance as the WLR representative for the evening. He will also be there in his role as the race co-ordinator, keeping his keen eye on all of the proceedings.

Oliver Carroll, also from WLR, will be the compere for the night, conducting the proceeding in his own inimitable way. Refreshments will be provided to all free of charge on the day. Glanbia Milk and Avonmore Mooju Chocolate Milk have been kind enough to provide some of their products for the event so nobody will be thirsty.

Déise Ices will be sending along one of their vans and will be selling ice-cream in an attempt to make sure that everybody stays cool. Walsh’s Bakehouse bakery has promised to supply everyone with blaas. The Pier Café has offered to come all the way from Tramore to the reopening day and will have some very tasty samples to hand out. If anyone in the community would like to bring along cakes, biscuits, tarts or sandwiches to the event, please feel free to do so.

Ever helpful Waterford City and County Council environmental awareness officer Ella Ryan will be there to inspect the newly planted tree saplings, which were provided by the Tree Council of Ireland. She will also make an environmental speech for National Tree Week. The new trees are symbolic of how the community can grow together and of how it intends on branching out in the new community centre.

Half of the money which was raised by the candidates in the recent Ri Rua election will be presented to their four chosen charities: Marina Hayes’ charity was Pieta House, Walkie Power’s was Solas Centre, Shauna Fitzgerald chose Touching Hearts and Eleanor Halley’s charity was the Waterford Hospice Movement. The four Ri Rua candidates will personally hand over the cheques. They will also present the Carbally Community Centre committee with the other half of the money raised, which will go towards the payment for the recent renovations. Photographer Karl Reinl will be on site as well to make sure that no important shots are missed.

The timetable for the evening is as follows:

Cutting of the ribbon by the two Ri Ruas will take place at 5:30pm. After the official opening has been completed, the 5k fun run will begin. Registration will take place at 6pm and the walkers will take to the road at 7pm, followed by the runners at 7.30pm. The event will be timed by Total Timing, so make sure you walk or run at a snappy pace.

While the runners are out on the road breaking records, those who are unable to run will be entertained musically by Bill Deevy and Sean Finucane. Tea, coffee, biscuits, cakes and other refreshments will be available upstairs in the centre during the race. The presentation of the cheques to the four charities will also take place upstairs in the centre at 7pm. Then at around 8.30pm when the race has been run, Fintan Walsh will take centre stage and present the medals to the winners - to be given a medal by Fintan is an honour in itself. Some short speeches will finally round off what promises to be a perfect day. It is advisable to enter this date and the times into your diaries so they’re not forgotten. You really don’t want to miss this event!