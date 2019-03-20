Waterford fun run to help refurbish local community centre

Waterford’s Carbally Community Development Project will host the Martin Halley Memorial 5k Fun Run on April 5.

Registration takes place at 6pm on the day at the Carbally Community Centre. There will be an entry fee of €10 for adults and €5 for those under 16. A family discount will be available.

Timed by Total Timing, the fun run starts at 7pm for walkers and 7.30pm for runners.

All the proceeds will go towards the refurbishment of the centre.

Contact Eleanor on 089-4834555.