Ireland's most infamous couple on route to Waterford

Farmer Michael and Kathleen, Ireland's most infamous couple, are coming to Waterford this April for two shows as part of their nationwide tour.

Known for their hilarious and mutli-viral comedy sketches, the couple are fresh from their last tour which included sell-out shows all over Ireland and the UK. The pair have become part of the fabric of Irish sketch comedy over the last three years with their clips being shown on RTÉ, TV3 as well as in the United States on CNN, FOX and NBC to name a few.

The pair will be live at Central Arts in Waterford on April 5 and 6 for a night of sketches, laughs and songs as only they can manage.

The April 6 show is sold out and the second one is close to selling out, so get your tickets now.