Comedian Joanne McNally 'feeling powerful' ahead of Waterford gig
Joanne McNally performs at Central Arts in Waterford on April 25
Fresh from selling out her show at Dublin’s Vicar Street, Ireland's comedy sweetheart (self-titled) and friend to the stars Joanne McNally brings Gleebag to Central Arts in Waterford on April 25.
Joanne says that she is ‘feeling powerful’ ahead of the gig, confidently predicting: "Vogue Williams and Amy Huberman are shitting themselves because I’m coming for their emerald crowns and if I can't take them fairly, I’ll joust them right off their immaculately groomed heads."
Tickets priced at €12 are available from CentralArts.ie or Ticketmaster. This a BYOB event.
