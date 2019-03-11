Waterford IT graduate business open evening on Tuesday

People interested in new programmes and opportunities to further develop their careers are invited to a postgraduate business open evening at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT).

The open evening runs from 5-7pm on Tuesday (March 12) in WIT’s executive postgraduate room D01, WIT Main Campus, Cork Road, Waterford.

WIT’s School of Business has been delivering a range of executive programmes over many years including its MBA, Masters in Business in Lean Practice, and Doctorate in Business Administration.

Graduates from these programmes have been enhancing their organisations, and their own career prospects, on the back of the education obtained over one, two and four year programmes, and this number is growing all of the time.

"While our students have taken programmes in the traditional manner in the past, we also recognise that such a time commitment does not suit everyone or every business," head of graduate business Prof Denis Harrington says.

"Sometimes, you need specific knowledge and skills more immediately. Following extensive feedback from our students and employers, we have introduced a number of new programmes and redesigned some of our existing programme portfolio.

"Prospective students will have the opportunity to learn more about WIT’s range of full and part-time postgraduate business programmes.

“Our open evening is a great opportunity for prospective students thinking of enhancing their career prospects to meet with staff, who can answer questions regarding the curriculum, student life and networking opportunities available at the WIT School of Business,” he says.

It is running a special event in parallel with the open evening for HR, training and management staff in local organisations about flexible industry-focused programmes that can be taken on campus at WIT.

“This year, we are again hosting a forum for employers who have been invited to contribute ideas and suggestions for further enhancement of our programme portfolio."

In collaboration with industry, the business school has developed a new suite of customised programmes in lean and operational excellence. In response to calls for a greater focus on managerial development, programmes have been re-designed to better meet the development needs and challenging commitments of executives.