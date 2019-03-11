Free Waterford event to celebrate Irish language on St. Patrick’s weekend

A public event to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge and to celebrate the national language will take place in County Waterford this weekend.

The free event is being organised by Sinn Féin local election candidate Conor McGuinness and takes place upstairs in The Gourmet House, Dungarvan, on Saturday (March 16) at 4pm.

“St Patrick’s weekend marks the culmination of Seachtain na Gaeilge, where people in Ireland and across the world gather to celebrate our national language and our rich cultural heritage,” Mr McGuinness says.

“I am delighted to host a new event that aims to mix interesting talks with great coffee and an informal and welcoming atmosphere. The line-up of speakers includes Irial Ó Ceallaigh from An Rinn, Amy O’Riordan from Dungarvan and Marcas MacRuairí from County Down.”