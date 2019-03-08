Fantastic line-up of speakers for Waterford World Speech Day event

An event will take place in Waterford to mark World Speech Day on March 15.

The Waterford event will coincide with some 100 countries across the globe, celebrating the power of speeches, bringing communities together, sharing ideas and changing lives.

Six fantastic speakers are lined-up to entertain and inspire the Waterford gathering at Boxworks on 40 Patrick Street in the city. They include:

Baya The Storyteller is a professional storyteller from France. She moved from France to England and has now set up home in Ireland. Every country in the world has a Cinderella story and Baya is going to tell The Story of Cinderella as a World Citizen.

Phil Brennan is a choir master, who leads the Ireland of Ireland peace choir and has done extensive work with the homeless. He will tell us the story of Music Speaks Where Words Fail.

Mike Maunsell is a lecturer in LIT and a Toastmaster international award-winner. He will be speaking about The different cultures I have come across Mountaineering.

Cora Kearney is a marketing professional, public speaker and blogger working with Voxgig. She will be speaking about The luck of the draw, being born in Ireland.

Pauline Kwasniak is an entrepreneur, Eventprof and CEO of TurnedSee.

Jim Flash Gordon is revolutionising the office work environment as the director at Boxworks. Flash is also the proprietor of Revolution Gastro Bar, located in the heart of Waterford city, among many other business interests.

The event is sponsored by Voxgig and Waterford Chamber SkillNet. It runs from 6-9pm, where there will be plenty of time to discuss the speeches and network with other attendees. If you are interested in public speaking or simply listening to speeches, make sure you grab your free tickets right here.