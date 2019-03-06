Waterford bar to host fundraiser for Noah's Wish to Walk

The Exchange Bar in Waterford will host a fundraising night in aid of Noah's Wish to Walk this month.

Local boy Noah O’Sullivan was born at 29 weeks with various medical issues. At just 13 days old, he was transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital having suffered two brain bleeds, hydrocephalus and meningitis. He was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy at 18 months old, as a result of these early conditions.

The four-year-old has been approved for life-changing surgery in the United States, which will allow him to learn to walk and end his days and nights of painful muscle spasms. Read more about Noah's story here.

The fundraiser at The Exchange Bar takes place on March 29, with Live Wires performing at 7pm and Spiderbabies at 9pm. There will be spot prizes on the night.

Donate to Noah's Wish to Walk here.