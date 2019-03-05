Waterford bookworms invited to enter national creative writing competition

An Post, in association with the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), has launched Scéal Eile, a creative writing competition rooted in primary and secondary school students’ love of books.

Now online at www.anpostschoolbag.ie, the An Post Education Awards is in its 35th year promoting literacy and learning for generations of Irish students.

Scéal Eile will see students of all ages across Offaly and the country revisiting some of their all-time favourite books with the task of creating their own alternative storyline or ending.

Students from junior infants right through to sixth year are encouraged to take their favourite stories or beloved characters on a whole new adventure, creating a direction they’ve always wanted to see in their favourite books.

This year, students will have the help of two of Ireland’s most inspiring children’s authors – Sarah Webb, author of Blazing A Trail – Irish Women Who Changed the World, and Dave Rudden, author of Knights of the Borrowed Dark.

Aileen Mooney, An Post Education Awards Manager said: “We want to help school-goers to develop a real love of books so that they can experience the power and pleasure of reading throughout their lives. We make sure to align the An Post Education Awards with the national curriculum and we are proud to once again demonstrate our commitment to education, to Principals, Teachers and future generations.”

INTO General Secretary, Sheila Nunan welcomed Scéal Eile on behalf of primary schools “We are delighted that An Post is once again supporting the power of reading and writing in schools, whilst introducing a fun creative twist. An Post and INTO are very proud to work together and promote literacy through creativity and competition. There are wonderful prizes on offer and we encourage all children to participate in the competition. INTO members should also make use of the great classroom resources available to download on www.anpostschoolbag.ie.”

The competition is open to junior and senior level schools nationwide with national and regional prizes to be won for the winning pupils, teachers and principals. Entering is easy – visit www.anpostschoolbag.ie/ competition for lesson plans, video and print resources, entry forms and guidelines. Every school to enter will be in with a chance of winning an incredible Writing Workshop with a well-known author. All national winners will be awarded at a ceremony in the GPO in May.

The deadline for all entries is Tuesday, March 19.

For more information on the Scéal Eile competition, visit www.anpostschoolbag.ie or follow us on social media @PostVox and Facebook An Post.