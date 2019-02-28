Waterford Mary Poppins play promises to be a great night of entertainment

Waterford's Presentation Secondary School has a long tradition of school musicals dating back to 1974 when students performed The Quaker Girl.

This year’s transition year students are busy rehearsing for their production of Mary Poppins, which will take place from March 5-7 at 7.30 pm in the school sports hall. Students have been working hard rehearsing and fundraising since September to make sure that this musical is the best ever.

Every single transition year student is given the opportunity to take part in a singing, acting or dancing role. Students also assist with make-up, hair, front of house and work as part of the backstage crew.

Transition year art students have been busy designing and constructing props and painting the set. The show will be directed by the school music teacher Mark Scanlon, while well-known local choreographers Trish Murphy and Patrick Grant will make sure that the dancers are well prepared. There is also a committed group of Presentation staff members who help behind the scenes to make sure the show runs smoothly.

Mary Poppins Jr is a musical based on the original 1964 family classic. Characters Mary Poppins (Orla Rothwell), Bert (Shauna Hennessy), Jane Banks (Zoe Frampton), Michael Banks (Katie Jacob), George Banks (Alex Collins) and Winifred Banks (Jessica Hayes) will show you that ‘Anything can happen if you let it’.

When Jane and Michael - the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family - are faced with the anticipation of a new nanny, they are splendidly surprised by the arrival of the superlative Mary Poppins. Embarking on a series of preposterous adventures with Mary and her cockney performer friend Bert, the siblings try to make their new nanny’s extremely bright attitude rub off on their preoccupied parents.

Tickets are available from the school office on 051 376584 at a cost of €10. So why not come along and support a very talented group of students. It promises to be a great night’s entertainment.