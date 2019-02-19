REVEALED: Waterford All Together Now line-up announced

Following the announcement of the critically acclaimed headliners The National and Fontaines DC for their only Irish festival this year, All Together Now organisers are super excited to now reveal some more incredible artists who will be playing the Waterford festival this August Bank Holiday weekend.

All Together Now will be set across 16 stages, featuring natural amphitheatres, secret woodland stages, the Belonging Bandstand and more. The flow of the festival will mean that the grounds will be easily navigable, intimate but with quirky gems, rolling lawns, gentle hills and hidden forests to enjoy the nature of this 3,000 acre Portlaw site.

This year’s line-up will also include Patti Smith; Hot Chip; Father John Misty; The Good, The Bad And The Queen; Jon Hopkins; Ólafur Arnalds; Neneh Cherry; Loyle Carner; The Wailers; Lisa Hannigan and Stargaze; Kiasmos; George Fitzgerald; Leftfield; Little Green Cars; José González; Kamaal Williams; Erol Alkan; Ben UFO; Jayda G; Tunng; Ships; King Kong Company; The Murder Capital; Pillow Queens; Just Mustard; Junior Brother; Cáit; London Astrobeat Orchestra Performing Talking Heads; and many more still to be announced.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.