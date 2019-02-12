Hardy Bucks 'cult hero' and 'sex symbol' set for Waterford comedy gig

Central Arts has just announced an exciting addition to its burgeoning comedy programme with a show from Owen Colgan, Irish cult comedy hero, sex symbol and Hardy Buck.

After a hugely successful tour in 2018 with sold out shows across Ireland, Owen is back with a new instalment for 2019, ‘The Woke Tour.'

Owen is full of excitement about this tour, one that he promises is full of enlightened new material: "All my new-gained knowledge; along with my love for jambons, crows and grown men fighting will be bestowed upon the people of the Emerald Isle during this tour…so sit back, take off your pants and enjoy the multi-layered, high-octane shite talk experience of a lifetime."

Central Arts management has asked that patrons please not take their pants off!

This show is the latest in a new comedy programme announced by Central Arts for 2019 that includes a host of the country’s best comedy talent and also includes: Alison Spittle, Gearóid Farrelly, Farmer Michael and Kathleen, Chris Kent, Eleanor Tiernan and Joanne McNally.

The show takes place at Central Arts on Thursday, March 28 and is a BYOB event. Tickets priced at just €15 go on sale this Friday at 9am and are sure to sell out fast.

For further information and announcements about this and other events in Central Arts, check out www.centralarts.ie or their Facebook page.