ALERT: Status Orange weather warning issued for Waterford

Picture: Met Éireann
Met Eireann have issued a 'Status Orange' rain warning for counties Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork and Tipperary.
The forecaster warns of intense rain this afternoon (Monday) that will lead to some flooding.
The warning is valid from 12pm until 5pm.
A 'Status Yellow' rain warning is active for all counties until midnight tonight.
