WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry and cloudy with some isolated showers expected today
Dry for the rest of today apart from a few isolated light showers. Some short sunny spells also in mostly light south to southwest breezes. Winds will be moderate at times near the west coast.
Continuing largely dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Again, there may be a few isolated light showers. Mild with temperatures dipping to between 8 and 12 Celsius in light variable breezes. Isolated mist patches will form towards morning.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dry for many today with a good deal of cloud, best of sunny spells in the east and south ⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 20, 2022
There will be light rain at times in the west and northwest ️
️Humid with highs of 16 to 19°C. pic.twitter.com/a4WwJoglis
