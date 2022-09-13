WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry and sunny today with temperatures hitting 19 degrees
Today will be dry and sunny. Moderate northeast winds, breeziest along the coast. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees.
Tonight will be dry and mostly clear. Some mist or fog may form in places overnight. Light northerly winds or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
Today will be dry & sunny, although this morning will be cloudy in the north. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 13, 2022
Light north to northeast winds, moderate winds in the south.
Highs of 15 to 19°C. ️ pic.twitter.com/XUA9VQ6TcY
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Since its pilot year in 2011, almost 1,200 schools have taken part in the Blue Star Programme nationwide.
A new report, commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) has highlighted the soaring costs of doing business in the hospitality sector
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.