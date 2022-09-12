WATERFORD WEATHER: Rain and drizzle to linger today with highs of 20 degrees
Cloudy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Mist and fog in parts too. Whilst sunnier skies will gradually develop, lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue for a time, mainly confined to southern counties by late afternoon.
Most areas will however be dry by evening. Highest temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees, in just light northerly breezes.
Staying mostly dry in turn tonight with long clear spells. Some mist and fog will set in later though. Cooler than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees, in light northerly breezes.
Cloudy this morning with rain & drizzle ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 12, 2022
Turning sunnier across many northern parts by afternoon ️ though remaining cloudier elsewhere with lingering patches of rain & drizzle ☔️
Most areas will be dry by evening ️
Highs: 15-20°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/4zFMq99roA
Pollen Forecast
Low on Monday and Tuesday.
Former Waterford inter-county hurler Dan Shanahan has retired from club hurling at the age of 45. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.