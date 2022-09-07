WATERFORD WEATHER: Heavy downpours expected today with localised flooding possible
Showers will be widespread across the province today. Many will be heavy with localised thundery downpours possibly leading to spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate easterly winds.
There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees with light to moderate east to northeast breezes.
Widespread showers today, many heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible. ⛈️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 7, 2022
Localised downpours may lead to spot flooding. ☔️⚠️
Highs of 17 to 20°C with moderate easterly breezes, breezier along the south coast. pic.twitter.com/eOH6A0TOrW
Pollen Forecast
Low on Wednesday and Thursday.
The funeral of Jack de Bromhead will take place today following his tragic death in a pony racing accident in Ireland.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the Fianna Fail party is “acutely aware of the pressures that renters are under” as part of Budget 2023 negotiations
Waterford GAA have confirmed that former Waterford hurler Peter Queally and ex-Tipperary forward Eoin Kelly will join Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team. PIC: Sportsfile
Energy related emissions are now back at the same level as 2019 after a temporary reduction due to COVID-related restrictions
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.