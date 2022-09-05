WATERFORD WEATHER: Cloud and heavy downpours expected today with highs of 20 degrees
Mostly dry at first today with some sunny spells. However, cloud will build during the morning and showery rain will spread gradually northwards over the province during the day. There will be some heavy and thundery downpours bringing a possibility of some spot flooding.
Becoming windy with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southeast breeze.
Further rain or showers at times overnight. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a fresh southwest breeze.
After a rather calm start it will become windy today, especially in the southwest with some strong gusts expected— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 5, 2022
It will be a largely dry morning with sunshine developing
However, cloud will build during the day & showery rain will spread gradually northwards over the country pic.twitter.com/LMcjypNdfB
Pollen Forecast
Low today and on Tuesday.
