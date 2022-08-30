WATERFORD WEATHER: Dry and bright today with highs of 20 degrees
Today will be a dry, bright day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees, coolest along the eastern coast with a moderate easterly airflow.
Dry tonight in largely clear weather. Some mist and fog will form as northeast winds fall light. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
Dry & bright with good sunny spells in many areas today.️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 30, 2022
Remaining somewhat cloudier though in the northeast where isolated showers are possible. ️
Afternoon highs of 18 to 23°C, in light to moderate easterly winds. pic.twitter.com/FQo6fGWC4V
Pollen Forecast
Low on Tuesday and Wednesday.
