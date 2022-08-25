WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry today with outbreaks of rain expected later
A mostly dry start with spells of sunshine - just isolated showers. However, cloud will build from the west with outbreaks of rain gradually developing.
Whilst it will remain mainly dry further east for daylight hours, patchy outbreaks of rain will move in during the evening time. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees (best values in the southeast) in light to moderate southwest winds, fresh at times on western coasts.
Tonight will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Some hill, mist and coastal fog too. Clear spells will develop across the west and southwest later. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly light variable breezes.
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Thursday and Friday.
