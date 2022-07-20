WATERFORD WEATHER: Cloudy start today but sunny spells expected with highs of 21 degrees
A mostly cloudy start to today with the chance of the odd shower. However, the cloud will slowly thin out though, allowing some sunny spells to develop with mostly dry conditions following for the day.
Temperatures will be around normal with highs ranging 17 degrees to 21 degrees, mildest in the southeast, all in moderate northwest breezes.
Most areas staying dry tonight under broken cloud but with some mist and fog setting in. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in just light variable breezes.
A mostly cloudy & fresh start with well scattered showers. ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2022
However, some sunny spells will develop with mostly dry conditions generally. ️
Highs will range from 15°C in the northwest to 21°C in the southeast, all in moderate northwest breezes. pic.twitter.com/SpzLkAjZby
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday and moderate on Thursday.
