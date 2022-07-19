WEATHER: Thunderstorm warning for counties in Leinster and Munster on final day of heatwave

File Pic: The thunderstorm warning comes from Met Éireann
Met Éireann has announced a thunderstorm warning for counties in Leinster and Munster, on the final day of heatwave.
The recent heatwave has brought record-breaking temperatures, with Ireland's highest temperature of the 21st century provisionally recorded in Dublin on Monday when the mercury hit 33 degrees Celsius in Phoenix Park.
The national forecaster has said that southern and eastern areas of the country will experience thunderstorm activity today, along with localised heavy rainfall which may cause some localised flooding.
⚠️ Status Yellow - Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2022
For #Carlow, #Kilkenny, #Wexford, #Wicklow, #Cork, #Tipperary & #Waterford
⛈️Potential for heavy rainfall
☔️Some localised flooding
Valid until 21:00 this evening
More herehttps://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuShttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/LxUXIlvFy6
The status-yellow counties that will be affected will include: Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
This warning came into force at 9.30am this morning and will remain in effect until 9pm tonight.
However, Leinster's temperature warning is due to expire at 7pm this evening.
The Government has put restrictions on its immigration policy as the country deals with a shortage of accommodation
The proposals were included in a recent report titled ‘Food Poverty: Government Programmes, Schemes and Supports’.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.