WATERFORD WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered heavy showers expected
Overnight heavy rain quickly clearing to give a day of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers. Slight risk that some of the showers may turn thundery. Breezy in fresh southerly winds, veering southwesterly later.
Winds will be strong for a time near coasts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.
Tonight will bring variable cloud and some further scattered showers. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees, in light southwesterly breezes. A few mist patches forming.
East: Cloudy with rain this morning, heavy in places ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2022
West & Southwest: Brighter conditions, sunny spells & scattered showers ️
Brighter & drier weather with sunny spells & scattered showers will extend to all parts this afternoon.
Highs of 14°C to 19°C, S to SW wind ️ pic.twitter.com/tjIqYMgdlh
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Waterford between 10pm on Monday night and 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.
