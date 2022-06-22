WATERFORD WEATHER: Brighter spells expected this afternoon with top temperatures of 21 degrees
A dull morning with scattered patches of drizzle and mist. It will brighten up and become drier this afternoon, with sunny spells developing and just isolated showers.
Feeling warm in the sunshine with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in a light westerly or variable breeze.
Tonight will start generally dry with clear spells. However, it will turn cloudier towards morning with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle developing near western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with a few patches of mist developing in a light westerly or variable breeze.
A dull start today with a few patches of drizzle & mist ️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 22, 2022
It will brighten up & become mostly dry as the day goes on with sunny spells developing & just isolated showers ️
Feeling warm with highs of 17 to 22°C️, warmest away from the NW, in a light breeze. pic.twitter.com/ixQM3H1QFs
Pollen Forecast
High on Wednesday. High to very high on Thursday.
The FAI Cup first round draw took place on Tuesday and there were some tasty ties confirmed. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland under-21 side will play Israel in a European Championship playoff for a place in next year's tournament in Romania and Georgia. PIC: Sportsfile
Trans Equality Together also wants to see the gender recognition process opened up to include under-18s
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.