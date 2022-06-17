WATERFORD WEATHER: Mixed bag this weekend with cloud, rain and sunny spells expected

Today

Dry and sunny to start today it will be warm too with temperatures rising early to between 20 and 24 degrees. Thicker cloud will arrive from the northwest bringing outbreaks of rain and drizzle later. Winds will be mainly moderate westerly.

It will stay rather cloudy and damp overnight with a little patchy rain continuing. Lowest temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in a light northwesterly wind.

Pollen Forecast

Very high on Friday, moderate on Saturday.

Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist through much of the early part of the day, it'll brighten up later and it'll be largely dry throughout. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a moderate north to northwest wind.

Scattered showers in the west and north on Saturday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in a mostly moderate northerly wind.

Dry & sunny☀️ to start across S Leinster & S Munster, cloudier☁️ elsewhere with persistent rain️ over the N & W sinking SEwards through the day.



Highs️ of 15 to 19°C generally, & reaching 20 to 24 degrees in the S & SE in the early part of the day. pic.twitter.com/jnuGtOXaBn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 17, 2022

Sunday

Sunny spells and isolated showers on Sunday morning will give way to a mostly dry and sunny afternoon with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in moderate northerly winds. Turning chilly on Sunday night under clear skies with temperatures down to 6 to 9 degrees.

Monday

Monday will be mainly dry with light northerly winds becoming variable in direction and good spells of sunshine. Temperatures will start to recover and are expected to reach 21 degrees in the afternoon widely across the country, although still a little cooler in west Ulster and north Connacht.