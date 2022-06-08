WATERFORD WEATHER: A breezy day with long spells of rain expected
A breezy day today with showers or longer spells of rain. Afternoon temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly wind that will be strong at times along coasts.
Becoming mostly dry and clear for a time tonight. Later in the night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop from the Atlantic. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze, becoming light southerly for a time.
A breezy day today️ with showers or longer spells of rain️, particularly heavy in parts of Ulster & Connacht with a chance of isolated thunderstorms⛈️.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 8, 2022
Highs️ of 15 to 18 degrees with a moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds that will be strong at times along coasts. pic.twitter.com/FVahuXLRzT
Pollen Forecast
Moderate on Wednesday, high on Thursday.
