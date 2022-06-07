WATERFORD WEATHER: A rainy day expected with top temperatures of 18 degrees
Sunny spells and a few showers early this morning. Outbreaks of rain will spread from the south before noon. It will then be a rather cloudy and damp day with rain and drizzle at times.
Highest temperatures ranging 16 to 18 degrees in moderate southeast winds.
Mostly cloudy overnight with showery outbreaks of rain. Clearer conditions will develop in southern areas later. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.
Sunny spells & some showers early today ⛅️ ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 7, 2022
Outbreaks of rain will spread across south Munster by lunchtime, extending northwards during the afternoon & evening ☁️️
Rain will reach northern parts by late evening ☔️
Highs: 16-20°C ️
More here https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Aa55WwgYVY
Pollen Forecast
High on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
