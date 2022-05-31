WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry and sunny today

WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry today with some possible showers
A mix of cloud and brighter spells this morning and staying mostly dry too. A little more cloud will build this afternoon but there will be good long sunny spells.
Light northerly breezes and highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.
A dry evening and a mix of cloudy periods and clear spells. A light northerly wind will persist and our temperatures will drop down to 3 to 6 degrees, coldest under any clear skies.
Sunny spells this morning. Showers️ over Ulster will extend into Leinster.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 31, 2022
Staying mainly dry in Munster & much of Connacht with bright or sunny spells️.
Highs️ of 11 to 15 degrees with light northerly breezes, warmest in the south.
More here⬇️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/Uw2Gu8Zv5H
Pollen forecast
Low on Tuesday. Moderate on Wednesday.
