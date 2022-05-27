Search

27 May 2022

WATERFORD WEATHER: Weekend set to be dry bright and sunny

Lili Lonergan

27 May 2022 10:53 AM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Staying mainly dry and clear for the weekend with highest temperatures of 19 degrees.

Today

Dry today and mostly sunny. Some cloud about at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Staying dry and largely clear tonight. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Saturday

Dry and sunny on Saturday. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds.

Sunday

Staying mostly dry and sunny through Sunday, there is the chance of a light shower in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, once again it will be cooler in north Ulster in moderate northeasterly winds.

Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

Monday

A cooler, cloudier day on Monday with scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate northerly breeze, with lowest temperatures on Monday night of 5 to 8 once again.

