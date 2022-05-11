WATERFORD WEATHER: A bright day ahead with sunny spells and the odd shower
A bright and breezy day with sunny spells and just a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a fresh west to northwest breeze.
Largely dry on Wednesday night but cloud will tend to thicken from the west later in the night bringing the odd spot of rain or drizzle later. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.
Bright today, feeling fresh with sunny spells & passing showers ⛅️️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 11, 2022
Few of the showers will be heavy with slight chance of hail in the north ️
Highs of 12 to 16°C, coolest in the W & NW ️
West to northwest winds will be moderate to fresh & gusty https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/1AWJlTgQLm
Pollen forecast
Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday.
The events will take place between May and August 2022, and will provide participants with exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experiences
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.