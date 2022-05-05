WATERFORD WEATHER: Mainly dry for the weekend ahead with high temperatures expected

Largely settled conditions with high pressure dominating. Milder than average for the time of year with temperatures in the mid to high-teens generally. Becoming more unsettled next week.

Today

Largely cloudy this morning with scattered patches of light rain, drizzle and mist. Showery rain will extend across the province during the afternoon and evening but amounts will be quite small.

Sunny intervals will develop too as the day goes on. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in mostly light to moderate southwest winds, increasing fresh along coasts.

Largely dry with clear spells for much of tonight but cloud will build from the northwest later with rain moving in towards morning. Continuing mild and humid overnight with temperatures not falling below 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes with some mist and hill fog developing.

Pollen forecast

Moderate on Thursday and Friday.

Friday

A wet morning as rain, heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible, extends across the province, clearing eastwards early in the afternoon. Sunny spells and well scattered showers will follow in the clearance. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds, gradually veering northwesterly behind the rain

Mostly dry with long clear spells and just the odd stray shower on Friday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees generally. Becoming quite foggy overnight in light breezes or calm conditions.

Saturday

Mist and fog will clear from most areas in the morning though light variable breezes will allow some coastal fog to persist through the day. A largely dry day but becoming cloudy from the west through the morning with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.

Predominately dry overnight with just a few patches of light rain or drizzle. Towards morning, a band of rain will move into parts of Connacht. Mild with temperatures falling to between 8 and 11 degrees. Light southerly breezes will allow some mist and fog to develop.

Sunday

A good deal of cloud at first with outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards across the country, becoming patchier as it does so. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon as good dry intervals develop.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Continuing largely dry and mild overnight with a few patches of drizzle. Some mist and fog will develop again in mostly light breezes.