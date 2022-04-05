WATERFORD WEATHER: Turning cooler this week with scattered showers expected

Turning cooler for the rest of the week and remaining generally unsettled with showers at times.

Today

A good deal of dry weather this morning with just scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. A more persistent band of rain will spread from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening. Breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Rain will clear to the southeast early tonight, with clear spells and scattered showers following from the west. Showers will become more widespread overnight, turning heavy and prolonged in places towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Wednesday

A windy and showery day tomorrow with westerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty, stronger at times near coasts. A mix of sunny spells and widespread showers through the day, heaviest and most persistent early tomorrow morning with showers easing slightly later. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

A colder night with clear spells and scattered showers, heavy at times and possibly turning wintry over high ground. Showers will become mainly confined to the west and north overnight, with drier weather elsewhere. However, there will be some patchy drizzle near southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Breezy with moderate to fresh westerly winds & highs of 10 to 14°C. ️ pic.twitter.com/oEkVVQRn9A — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2022

Thursday

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance that some will turn to hail or sleet on high ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

Cold with clear spells and a good deal of dry weather on Thursday night, apart from isolated showers in the west and north and the odd patch of drizzle along southern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in a light northerly breeze.

Friday

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Largely dry with long clear spells and just isolated showers on Friday night. Cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees, with a touch of frost in a light northwesterly breeze.