Met Éireann weather forecast for St Patrick's day and the week ahead

Met Éireann has given its early weather forecast for St Patrick's Day on Thursday in its outlook for the week ahead.

Starting on Monday, Met Éireann predicts "cloud and showery rain over the northern half of the country will clear eastwards during the morning, leaving a largely dry day with good sunny spells and just light well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, still fresh for a time in the north."

They added: "Tuesday will start dry with cloud building through the morning and rain arriving in the west by afternoon. During the afternoon and evening, rain will extend gradually eastwards. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

"Rain and drizzle on Tuesday night, most persistent in the east of the country. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 4 degrees with winds falling light southerly.

"Wednesday will be rather cloudy with rain and drizzle clearing from the east with drier and clearer weather by evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

"Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, will be a mainly dry day with some sunshine and just isolated showers early in the day. Afternoon temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes falling light southeast later.

"Current indications suggest the settled spell that starts on Wednesday night will continue into the weekend with sunshine, light winds and temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in the afternoon and clear skies at night allowing temperatures to fall below freezing bringing frost."