WEATHER ALERT: Waterford braced for possible flooding as Met Eireann weather warning comes into effect
Met Eireann is warning of hazardous conditions due to heavy rainfall and strong winds for Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night.
The forecaster has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Waterford along with Laois, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Munster from 3pm on Saturday.
Saturday: Mostly dry to start but with some showers, mainly in the west & north.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 11, 2022
Wet & windy later as heavy rain pushes northwards leading to localised flooding & hazardous conditions
☔️⚠️
Sunday: A day of sunny spells & showers, some heavy & thundery ️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/vo4DskBpEH
According to Met Eireann, "heavy rain and strong winds will bring a risk of flooding and hazardous conditions." The warning is valid from 3pm on Saturday until 11.30pm that night.
Coastal areas can expect east to southeast winds, becoming cyclonic variable, will reach gale force 8 or strong gale force 9 at times from Saturday afternoon, through Sunday night on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.
