08 Mar 2022

Met Éireann revise weather warnings with rare triple alert issued

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

08 Mar 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Met Éireann has revised a number of weather warnings for Ireland in the coming days with hazardous conditions expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An earlier Status Yellow for Tuesday evening into Wednesday included the entire country but that has now been revised with the south and west of the country likely to be worst hit.

Met Éireann now has a trio of warnings issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first, a Status Yellow wind warning covers Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo with "very strong and gusty southeast to south winds" predicted. The warning is valid from 4am on Tuesday to 3pm on Tuesday.

A second Status Yellow warning covers Munster, Connacht and Donegal from 10pm Tuesday night until 12pm on Wednesday.

It too predicts "very strong and gusty south to southeast winds."

The third warning is a wider one for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. This Status Yellow rain warning warns of "heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions."

It is valid from 11pm on Tuesday until 6pm on Wednesday.

Other areas will also experiences wet and blustery conditions with possible hazardous driving conditions on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

