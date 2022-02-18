Met Éireann issues snow warning for all of Ireland in wake of Storm Eunice
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow & ice warning for Ireland in the wake of Storm Eunice.
Met Éireann's latest forecast said: "Falls of sleet and snow on Friday and Saturday with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions."
The warning will be valid until 10am on Saturday morning.
Elsewhere, a Status Yellow wind warning will remains in place for the country until 6pm on Friday.
The forecaster said: "Northwest winds backing westerly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of up to 110km/h. Coastal flooding is possible."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.