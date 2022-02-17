Waterford has been hit with a STATUS RED Storm Eunice warning from Met Éireann

Waterford is set to be hit hard by Storm Eunice and Met Éireann has now issued a Status Red warning for the county.

Schools in the county will be closed with a Status Red wind warning in place in Waterford from 7am to 11am on Friday with Met Éireann warning:

"Storm Eunice will track quickly over Ireland tonight and Friday morning bringing severe and damaging winds. Southwest winds veering northwest will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with gusts in excess of 130 km/h. Some coastal flooding, especially at high tide."

Elsewhere, a Status Red wind warning will be in place in Cork, Kerry and Clare from 3am to 8am on Friday morning.

The national forecaster has also placed a Status Orange wind warning on all of Munster, Galway, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow. It will be in place from 3am to 11am on Friday.

In terms of snow, a Status Orange warning has been placed on Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon from 3am to 3pm on Friday. The rest of the country will be under a Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warning from 1am to 3pm on Friday.

Met Éireann's forecast for the Status Orange counties said: "Storm Eunice will bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions."

Schools will be closed in counties under a red wind warning or orange snow warning on Friday, including Waterford.