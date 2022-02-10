Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast is not looking good

Met Éireann has delivered it weekend weather forecast for Ireland and it's not looking good for outdoor plans.

It looks to remain very unsettled over the weekend and into next week with showers and rain dominating.

They have said Friday will be "very cold" with "widespread frost and some ice, leading to some hazardous surfaces."

"Rain will slowly spread from the west, reaching eastern areas towards the evening. Becoming increasingly windy too, with southerly winds increasing fresh to strong and gusty with gales developing on Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, coldest in Ulster."

Friday night will be a "wet and windy night with widespread outbreaks of rain in strong southerly winds, reaching near gale force in coastal areas. Temperatures increasing overnight to between 6 and 9 degrees. Winds will ease moderate to fresh near dawn."

SEE THE FULL MET ÉIREANN WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST BELOW:

SATURDAY: Saturday will be breezy with widespread showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Rain may be heavy in places. There will be limited bright spells. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers will continue overnight with some clear intervals. Showers will gradually ease with dry spells developing especially in eastern areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees. Fresh southwest winds will moderate overnight.

SUNDAY: Some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday. There will likely be further scattered showers with some bright or sunny spells. However there is the chance that a spell of rain will move up over Ireland from the south. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly winds. Any rain will clear on Sunday night to good clear spells and scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.

MONDAY: Sunny spells and a good deal of dry weather Monday, with some showers feeding in from the north in a fresh northwest airflow. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, coldest in the north. Turning cloudier later in the day with a spell of rain moving in from the west Monday night as westerly winds strengthen.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Current indications showing that it will be mild, wet and breezy heading into midweek.