Yellow weather warning issued in Waterford with the possibility of snow and ice tonight

A yellow weather warning has been issued for County Waterford tonight.
A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will clear south over the country this evening and early tonight (Monday night) with a cold air mass following from the north.
Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning.
The weather warning is in place from Monday, January 3, at 8 pm to Tuesday, January 4 at 9 am.
